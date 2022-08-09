Okowa Wants Oil Facilities’ Surveillance Contracts Reviewed – THISDAYLIVE

•Seeks involvement of host communities

•FG, NNPC, Army partner Uzodimma on fight against oil theft in Imo

Peter Uzoho

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advocated a review of surveillance contracts on oil facilities to involve host communities in order to check the high rate of oil theft in the country.

This was just as it emerged that the federal government, security agencies, Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited are partnering with Governor Hope Uzodimma and oil producing communities in Imo State to ensure that the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the state is contained.

Okowa said reviewing oil surveillance contracts based on performance of the contractors and engagement of host communities would ensure effectiveness in securing the nation’s oil and gas assets.

The Delta State governor made the call when he received a federal government delegation on anti-oil theft led by the Minister of State for…