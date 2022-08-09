Osun PDP Reassures Members of Inclusive Govt – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday reassured its teeming supporters that no segment of the party would be excluded from participation in the government to be formed by Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the state’s governor-elect.

In a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the party reiterated the assurance of the party and the governor-elect to ensure that party men and women who toiled day and night to secure victory for the party are duly rewarded.

According to the party chief, neither the governor-elect nor the party leadership has shared positions and offices ahead of the change of government, repeating his earlier address at the party’s recent stakeholders’ meeting that the incoming administration will integrate all interests and caucuses within the party.

Adekunle posited that the recently…