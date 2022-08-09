Six Shiite Members Reportedly Killed, Several Others Injured in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as ‘Shiites’ were reportedly killed yesterday in Zaria, Kaduna state, during their annual “Ashura Day” procession – a religious ritual.

The leader of the movement in Zaria, Mallam Abdulhamid Bello, confirmed the killings on Monday night, alleging that a combined team of security operatives attacked the IMN members while observing the religious procession.

According to him, the security personnel shot at the Shiites members indiscriminately, resulting in the death of six people while scores sustained injuries.

Bello gave the names of those killed during the incident as Jafar Magaji Jushi, Kazeem Lawal Magume, Ali Lawal Samaru, Muhsin Badamasi Yakub Zakzaky, Umar Inuwa Anguwar Fatika and another member who he could not identified.

He said the total casualty figures had yet to be ascertained, adding that “alot of people”, have been rushed to St….