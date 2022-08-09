Soludo Congratulates Obiano, Ngige – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated his predecessor, former Governor Willie Obiano and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige on their birthdays.

Obiano and Ngige celebrated their birthdays yesterday. While Obiano celebrated his 67th birthday, Ngige celebrated his 70th birthday.

In a message signed by Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, the former central bank Governor praised Obiano and Ngige for their respective services to Anambra and Nigeria.

Soludo while congratulating Obiano said: “Indeed, generations of Ndi Anambra and Nigerians will look back in history to appreciate your exemplary leadership and contributions in the area of infrastructural development and community service.

“As the fourth democratically elected Governor of Anambra State, from March 17, 2015 to March 17, 2022, you have contributed your best and history will be kind to…