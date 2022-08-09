Take Tough Choices, Tackle Insecurity, Remove Petrol Subsidy Now – THISDAYLIVE

•Wants crude oil theft tackled, multiple exchange rate addressed

•MTEF 2023-2025 now unrealisable, go for cheaper financing, LCCI tells govt

•Prioritise manufacturing in FX allocation, NECA declares

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has made a passionate appeal to President Muhamadu Buhari to utilise the remaining 10 months in his administration to make tough choices and take decisive actions that would pull Nigeria from the brink of socio-economic collapse.

These decisive decisions, according to the NESG should include addressing mounting insecurity challenge in the country and crude oil theft, ending the multiple exchange rate system which it stated was keeping foreign investment away from Nigeria as well as to be decisive in removing petrol subsidy in a manner that would not hurt the vulnerable segment of Nigerians adversely.

It also tasked the government to take necessary steps to restore Nigeria back to…