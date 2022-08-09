Victor Moses Down with Achilles Injury, Out for Six Months – THISDAYLIVE

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, is facing a long lay-off after suffering an Achilles injury playing for club side Spartak Moscow.

The 31-year-old will have surgery after picking up the injury in the club’s 2-0 win at Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

The former Chelsea winger, who was widely linked with a return to England over the past few months, scored twice in four league outings in the new campaign.

Spartak, Russia’s most successful club, expect Moses to be out for six months.

Moses scored 18 goals in 128 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup at Stamford Bridge before moving to Russia in July 2021.

He quit international duty in 2018 but former Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen was keen persuade him to return to the Super Eagles set-up in March.

Moses previously represented England up to Under-21 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria and making his debut…