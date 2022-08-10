Again, EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, have arrested 18 suspected “Yahoo-Yahoo” internet fraudsters.

Among the suspects are two siblings, namely Mr. Caleb Abdulkarim Bala and Mr. Ayuba Bala.

Others are Mr. Adebayo Olubunmi, Mr. Yusuf Salawu, Mr. Victor Yakubu, Mr. Victor Udeh, Mr. Abutu Francis, Mr. Moses Akeji, Mr. Aiyegbe ThankGod, Eniola Adeniji, Mr. Abraham Ayodele, Mr. Julius Omowale, Mr. Samuel Onojah, Mr. Saka Usman Ojo, Mr. Isaac Emmanuel, Mr. Yusuf Mohammed, Mr. Ibrahim Musa and Mr. Omaonu Ojochenemi Victor.

The arrest, according to THISDAY checks, was the second of such operation in the state within the last two months.

Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, which covered Kwara, Ekiti and Kogi States, had arrested 19 suspected fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja in June 2022.

The latest arrest was made on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed actionable…