Ashrami Synergy Receives Three ISO Certifications, Promotes Downstream Sustainability – THISDAYLIVE

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group downstream company, has received three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in recognition of the company’s commitment to global quality, health, safety and environmental standards.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr Bethel Obioma, the certifications include the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

The statement said the organization followed a rigorous audit process that covered business efficiency, customer satisfaction, compliance to regulatory requirements, effective environmental management systems, with provision of safe and healthy workplaces for employees and other stakeholders, adding that this is a major transition from the previously held ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 18001:2007

It…