Buhari is Chairman of APC Presidential Campaign Organisation  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says he never lobbied to be Tinubu’s running mate

*Stresses that Pope did not disapprove of his appointment as campaign DG

Deji Elumoye

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State who also doubles as the Director General of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential Council has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chairman of the organisation working towards the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president in the February, 2023 election.

Lalong, who spoke Wednesday with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, said he was at the seat of government to brief the President as Chairman of APC campaign team about the forthcoming campaign plans of the party.

His words: The President is Chairman of the campaign Council. Therefore, as DG, I will come regularly to brief him on certain things that we are planning.

“You know as Director-General of the campaign Council I have to from time to time see the President who is our…