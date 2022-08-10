Buhari, Minister Differ on NDDC Audit Report Implementation – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has stated that

his ministry is taking steps to review the audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), contrary to President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent disclosure that a phased implementation of the report had commenced. In a keynote address he presented at a management retreat organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs penultimate week, Buhari had stated that his administration had commenced the implementation of the recommendations of the audit report

in phases.

He said: “In pursuance of our determination to curb corruption and in response to the call of the governors of the South-south for a forensic audit of NDDC, I undertook some critical reforms and requested a forensic audit of NDDC from inception to 2019.

“The report of the audit has been

submitted and implementation of its recommendations has commenced

in…