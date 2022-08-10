Dangote Cement, MTN Lead Others in N330.9bn Tax to Revenue Agencies – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Amid severe macro economic challenges, a total of 18 companies operating in Nigeria and other African countries remitted N330.9 billion to revenue agencies in the first half (H1) of 2022, an increase of 35 per cent from N245.18 billion reported in the first half of 2021.

By law, companies operating in Nigeria remits Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Education tax, National Information Technology Development Agency tax (NITDA), and Nigeria Police Trust Fund levy.

In Nigeria, the 30 per cent CIT is a tax collected from companies and the amount is based on the net income a company generated while exercising its business activity.

Revenues from these companies are an important source of income for the federal, state and local governments where these companies operate.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a total of N532.48 billion was remitted as CIT for first quarter (Q1) 2022, a growth rate of 53.09 per cent on a…