Google Play Store Compromised by ‘HiddenAds’ Malware, NCC Warns Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

The Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has flagged a new malware, HiddenAds, which has infiltrated Google Play Store that can impact device performance and jeopardise users’ privacy.

In its August 8 advisory, NCC-CSIRT classified the virus, first identified by the McAfee Mobile Research Team, as high in probability and damage potential. The malware infiltrated the Google Play Store in the form of several device cleaners or optimization apps.

“Upon installation, it can run malicious services without the user opening the app. It also spams the user with irrelevant advertisements. The apps have received downloads ranging from 100,000 to over a million,” the NCC security team warned.

This is just as the federal government has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Communications Commission for remarkable strides of the agency…