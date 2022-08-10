Group Urges APC to Expel Amosun for anti-party activities in Ogun – THISDAYLIVE

A group, Ogun Renaissance Movement (ORM), has called on the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for anti-party activities.

Amosun has been under the flak of recent over his comment that the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State was rigged in favour of his successor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The former governor, while speaking at an event in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital last weekend also promised to do everything possible to remove Governor Abiodun in 2013.

According to ORM, following Amosun’s Abeokuta statement, his loyalists in APC have concluded plans to refloat the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) ahead of the 2023 elections, with one Biyi Otegbeye as its governorship candidate.

The group noted that Amosun floated the same APM in 2019 to fight Prince Abiodun with Adekunle Akinlade, who has now joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its…