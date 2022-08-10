House Demands Details of Consortium Involved in DSDP Arrangement with NNPC Ltd – THISDAYLIVE

• Seeks records from Oando Plc

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the daily consumption of petrol in the country has demanded the details of an oil consortium involved in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the submissions by the representatives of the consortium at the investigative hearing, chaired by Hon. Abdulkadir Abdullahi.

The consortium, which consists of three companies namely; Ashgroup Energy Ltd; Jack Energy Solutions Ltd and Vitol SA, a Switzerland-based company, entered into the DSDP agreement with the NNPC Ltd.

The consortium was represented by the Commercial Manager, Ashgroup Energy Ltd, Nazifi Alhassan and Murtala Baloni, Head, Public Affairs, Mansel Commercial Company, an affiliate company linked to Vitol SA.

The DSDP agreement was a scheme introduced by the NNPC Ltd in which…