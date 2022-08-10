How Buhari Shut Down $418m Paris Club Refund – THISDAYLIVE

•President sets up c’ttee to review case

•FEC agrees it’s insensitive to current realities, nation’s mood

Interesting details have emerged on how President Muhammadu Buhari, a week today, shut down plans by the federal government to commence a phased payment of the $418 million Paris Club refund, allegedly owed four contractors from the federation account, but not before some heated debate amongst ministers had first taken place.

The instruction expressly directed to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, followed efforts by some ministers, who during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), moved against the idea being pushed by the the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Ahmed, saying the idea was insensitive to time and inimical to current realities in the country.

After suspending the planned deductions, the president immediately set up a committee, majorly of Senior Advocates of Nigeria…