IG Opens First Gombe Security, Peace Summit – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Inspector General of Police(IG), Usman Baba Alkali, has opened the first edition of the Gombe State Peace and Security Summit with the launch of 28 operational vehicles for the newly formed ‘Operation Hattara’ Task Force.

THISDAY learnt that the three-day Peace and Security Summit is the initiative of the state government with the aim of providing an opportunity for a carefully selected cohort of experts, security personnel, government officials and other strategic stakeholders as well as community leaders to brainstorm on security issues.

They are also expected to aggregate and explore pressing internal security issues with a view to identifying new security and community pathways of mitigating them for lasting peace and stability, according to the state Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

At the summit, which has the theme: ‘Mitigating contemporary security challenges for sustainable socioeconomic development’,…