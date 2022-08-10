I’m in Charge of Rivers, Not Electoral Votes – THISDAYLIVE

﻿Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has clarified his statement that alleged he claimed to be in charge of Rivers votes. According to him, he never claimed to be in charge of electoral votes but the administration of Rivers. Wike, reacting to comments after he made the statement on Monday, said some politicians in Rivers misconceived his assertion.

The governor made the observation yesterday at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern Bypass Road performed by the ex-governor of Sokoto, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

“Because some people went to school late, they don’t understand when somebody says I am in charge of this state. I never said I am in charge of votes in this state. But I know I can talk to my people, and my people will listen to me,” said Wike. “Some people say, I have only one vote, I agree. I can’t vote two times. I will only vote once. But because of the services I have rendered to the people of this…