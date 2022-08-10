Niger Reads Riot Act to Minna Thugs – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo

Worried by the increasing rate of thuggery often caused by those described as “Area Boys” in Minna, the Niger State Government has read the riot act to all those concerned and threatened to deal decisively with anyone caught disturbing the peace of the state.

Apart from the strong warning issued to the “Area Boys,” the government also said that any of them caught with dangerous weapons including knives, machetes, guns and daggers would be treated according to existing laws of the land.

In the past couple of months, life has been made unbearable for residents of Minna following breakdown of law and order caused by the “Area Boys” who apart from engaging themselves in open warfare using dangerous weapons have resorted to bugling shops and other business outfits as part of their illegal activities.

To stem the trend, the state government invited five each of the “Area Boys” from the areas where the attacks have been prominent…