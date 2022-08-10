Oil Theft, Serious Threat to Niger Delta, Says Diri as FG’s Team Visits Bayelsa – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Osahon

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured of the state’s collaboration to tackle the menace of oil theft which he said poses a threat to the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, on Monday, when he received a federal government delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Diri said oil theft has seriously affected the environment and image of the region negatively.

He called for urgent actions to end the ugly trend in the interest of the region and the country at large.

Diri lamented that oil theft, which also affects government at all levels has denied the locals their means of livelihood, stressing that if not stopped or reduced drastically, the implications could be grave.

Recalling how the Chief of Defence Staff had talks with governors on the same issue, Diri welcomed collaborative efforts between the states and the federal government to tackle the…