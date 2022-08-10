Paramount Chief to Establish Idoma Theatre Series – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The paramount traditional ruler of Idoma people world-wide, Agaba-Idu, King John Elaigwu Odogbo, Och’Idoma V, has disclosed plans to institute an Idoma theatre series aimed at preserving the Idoma cultural heritage.

Odogbo made the disclosure in an excerpt from his speech delivered at the weekend during the 2022 Convention of Idoma Association in the United States.

The royal father said with his recent ascension to the throne of Idoma kingdom, it was time to begin telling “our own story.

“The Idoma theatre series shall be dedicated to Idoma myths and legends, and serve as a form of cultural conservation, preservation, transformation, spiritual upliftment, and entertainment to Idomas and visitors alike.

“There can never be a heritage without a deliberate effort to preserve, transfer and keep it. The Idoma theatre series would recruit storytellers, songwriters, scriptwriters, poets, dramatists, stage directors,…