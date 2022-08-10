Ukranian, Igbinedion Varsities Partner on Oil, Gas  Programme – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In their quest to prepare qualified and experienced specialists for the oil and gas industries in Nigeria, Ukrainian Ivano Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas, has signed a cooperation agreement with Igbinedion University, Okada.

Due to the war in Ukraine, this cooperation is said to enable the university admit students in a remote format, which would enable them resume classroom lectures in Igbinedion University Campus on a joint programme under the Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) Transnational Educational guidelines.

A release signed by the representative of the Ukrainian University in Nigeria, Dr. Cliff Ogbede, said that the programme would enable the students to resume and continue their academic programmes uninterrupted.

Ogbede stated that the joint collaboration is geared towards the creation of a sustainable system between the two universities, based on high international academic…