UNIMAID Desert Warriors, AAUA Luminaries Risk Exit – THISDAYLIVE

The 2021 Champion and first runner-up of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) UNIMAID Desert Warriors and AAUA Luminaries may not qualify for the quarter finals of this year’s competition except they upturn the results from their first leg games.

The HiFL organised by PACE Sports, NUGA and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie Noodles has reached a climax as teams jostle to qualify for the quarter-finals and the Super Four with the second leg of the Round of 16 games starting today.

Defending champions UNIMAID Desert Warriors who were held to a 1-1 draw by BUK Stallions in Maiduguri must win or get at least a 2-2 draw in Kano to qualify for the next round.

However, Coach Isiyaku Ibrahim of the Stallions has promised to upstage the champions because “it is our turn to lift the HiFL trophy. Every team that has defeated us at this level has gone ahead to win the league but now it is our turn to beat our opponent at this…