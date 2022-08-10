We’ve Arrested Suspects of Owo Catholic Church Attack – THISDAYLIVE

•Rules out use of mercenaries in fight against terrorists

•Insists Abuja is safe

•Akeredolu confirms arrest of five suspected church attackers, Afenifere welcomes development

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor yesterday revealed that security forces have arrested the terrorists behind the attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Irabor, who made the disclosure during a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said the terrorists were arrested by the military in collaboration with other security agencies.

The Media engagement was facilitated by The Media Today (TMT).

Terrorists had, on June 5, attacked the Catholic Church and opened fire on worshippers during a Sunday mass, killing 48 parishioners.

Also, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who confirmed the arrest of five suspected killers of over 40…