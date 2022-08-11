83 Jailed, 4,200 Fined for Indiscriminate Waste Dumping in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LSWMA), has said that 83 persons have been convicted and jailed while 1,200 others were penalised and asked to sweep and over 3,000 were fined after they were found guilty of committing various forms of offenses relating to indiscriminate disposal of waste in Lagos, in the last year.

In a press briefing yesterday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of (LSWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said the prosecution of the offenders was meant to deter bad culture of waste management.

This is just as the state government has disclosed sustainability measures to keep operations of waste management processes abreast with rising challenges.

“Eight Three people were jailed last year for waste-related offences. Over 1,200 did community services – they joined our sweepers to sweep and do the job very well and over 3,000 were fined. But the most important thing, for us, is why don’t we ensure we…