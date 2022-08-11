Africa FAs Back Infantino for Third Term as FIFA President – THISDAYLIVE

African football will support FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, in his re-election bid next year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, announced yesterday.

CAF officially endorsed the candidacy of Infantino at its general assembly in Tanzania on Wednesday, with Motsepe reiterating support from the confederation itself and also on behalf of member associations to “our brother based in Europe”.

Re-elected unopposed as president of football’s world governing body in 2019,Infantino is set to stand for a third term at the 73rd FIFA congress next year.

“We discussed at the executive committee meeting that in recognition of the huge contributions, commitment and the track record that you’ve built in terms of improving African football, all 54 member nations have taken a resolution to vote for you (Gianni Infantino) for re-election,” said Motsepe.

“He has shown so much commitment and love to football in…