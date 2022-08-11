Amaechi’s Ally, Dawari George, Emerges Rivers AA Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Dr Dawari Ibietela George, former Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources under ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Rivers.

He emerged the AA governorship candidate after scoring 93 votes from the accredited delegates in a substitution primary of the party held in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

“Today, after wide consultations across different strata of society, and in line with my personal conviction of a divine call to service, I accept my election as the flag bearer of the Action Alliance (AA) and consequently offer myself to the electorate and the good people of Rivers State to contest for the dignified office of the governor of our dear Rivers State,” said the ex-former Rivers commissioner in his acceptance speech.

George, who was a strong supporter of Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, recently resigned from the All…