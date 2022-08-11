‘APC Ruining Nigeria Pushing Country into Failed State’ – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu

Ex-Minister of Youths and Sports Development and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has slammed the ruling APC regime for ruining Nigeria and pushing it into becoming a failed state.

“The nation’s economy is down as our legal tender (naira) has become worthless in the international market, and everything has gone down in all facets of the nation’s economy,” said the former minister in Ilorin during the 33rd media parliament of the Kwara council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The theme of the lecture was ‘Retooling Nigeria for Emerging Challenges’.

“In view of this, it is not an overstatement to say that the country is heading to a failed state, and this is very unfortunate,” Abdullahi stated.

The PDP chieftain blamed the APC for failing to fulfil its promises of bringing positive change in the lives of millions of average Nigerians.

“This is a party that…