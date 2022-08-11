Fake News: Call Your Supporters to Order, Tinubu Appeals to Peter Obi





Chuks Okocha

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has appealed to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, to call his supporters to order and allow the general election circle to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, by its Director of Media and Communications, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the TCO admonished the LP presidential candidate to get his supporters to desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

TCO further stated that Nigeria will be better for it and the electoral process will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well.

Mr. Onanuga noted that the TCO saw the need to appeal to Mr. Obi to rein in his supporters after…





Source: Thisday Newspaper