Governors’ Complaint over $418m Paris Club Refund Baseless  – THISDAYLIVE

*Accuses them of indemnifying payment to consultants

*Puts foreign loots recovered in 14 months at N3.2bn

.

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has reacted formally to the complaints by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum over the contentious $418 million Paris Club Refund saying the governors have no basis to express reservations over the refund.

Making the government position known at a media briefing Thursday at the State House, Abuja, was the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami who declared that there was no basis for agitation by the NGF concerning deductions from the Paris Club refund paid to the consultants they hired.

Commenting on the fund controversy, the Minister reminded the governors that they created the liability whose payment, he said, they have also indemnified.

According to him, when the NGF made a request for the refund, one of the components was the settlement of the…