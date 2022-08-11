IG Stresses Role of Monarchs in Crime Prevention – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Usman Alkali Baba, has underscored the relevance of traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in crime prevention and control.

Baba stated this yesterday when he paid homage on the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, at his palace in company of the Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

He said that the traditional institution remained key in the achievement of community policing initiative of the Nigeria Police Force where all citizens are expected to participate effectively.

The inspector general reiterated commitment of Nigerian Police to carrying traditional rulers along in new strategies to combat crime and criminality in the country.

He explained that the need for that has become a categorical imperative now that the security situation in the country is worrisome.

Alkali also encouraged the monarch to promote the inculcation of norms and values…