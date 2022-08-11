N30bn Debt Owed by FG Crippling our Business, Says A-Z Oil    – THISDAYLIVE

*House Committee demands records of crude lifted, PMS supplied daily by marketers

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Oil marketing conglomerate A-Z Oil Nigeria Ltd yesterday urged the House of Representatives to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Finance to pay the N30 billion debt owed by the Federal Government.

This was as the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Volume of Fuel Consumed Daily in the Country asked oil marketing companies involved in sale of petroleum products to provide records of all crude oil lifted and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supplied to Nigerians and foreginers daily.

The chairman of the House Committee Hon. Sa’ad Abdulahi at an investigative hearing on the matter yesterday’s said that the Secretariat of the Committee should write to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC demanding explanation from the agency on the circumstances in which Vitol an oil marketing company was engaged in oil…