NNPP Petitions INEC, Demands Arrest of Katsina APC Guber Candidate for Flouting Electoral Act  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrest and prosecute the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, for flouting the Electoral Act.

The party alleged that the APC gubernatorial candidate has begun his electioneering in Baure, Zango and Sandamu Local Governments of the state against the commission’s timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

In a petition signed by its chairman, Hon. Sani Liti, and addressed to INEC, the party said the action of Radda and his supporters contravened section 28 (1) of the 2022 amended Electoral Act.

The petition letter read in part; “We write to notify you of the violation of the relevant section of the electoral law and pray that the violators shall be punished according to the provision of the law.

“We…