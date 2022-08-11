Responders Avert Fire Disaster at House of Reps – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Fire Service Men on Thursday averted what would have been a massive damage to National Assembly complex, Abuja, following a fire outbreak at the storage room on the 2nd floor, room 227 in the new-wing House of Representatives.

The fire which started at about 6:30pm had witnesses running helter skelter seeking for ways to quench it.

When contacted on the telephone, the Director of Information, Rawlings Agada, confirmed the fire, blaming it on electrical faults.

He said clerk of the committee raised the alarm when he saw the smoke, and fire service men arrived on time to quench it.

He added that the combined prompt efforts, curtained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

Issuing a statement shortly after, he said, “there was a fire incident this evening in one of the Janitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the…