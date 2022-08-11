Stock Market Rebound, Gains N391bn on Investors Renewed Interest In Dangote Cement – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

In contrast to the past two-day trading sessions investors were taking profit, the stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NNGX) was positive after gaining N391billionn yesterday aimed renewed interest in top cement player— Dangote Cement Plc that added 10 per cent in stock price.

In summary, the overall market capitalisation value gained N391 billion to close at N27.009 trillion from N26.618 trillion it opened for trading, while the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 724.76 basis points, representing a rise of 1.47 per cent, to close at 50,075.47 basis points from 49,350.71 basis points

Market breadth, which is measure by market sentiment was positive, as 20 stocks gained relative to 10 losers. Dangote Cement recorded the highest price gain of 9.96 per cent to close at N265.00, per share. NEM Insurance followed with a gain 9.89 per cent to close at N4.11, while Ellah Lakes rose by 9.41 per cent to close at N4.30, per…