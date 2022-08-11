UNDP, Katsina to Provide Free Education for Orphans  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has partnered the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide free primary and secondary school education for orphan caused by banditry in the state.

The state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari who disclosed this at a one year anniversary of the Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KTSCHMA), said the UNDP in collaboration with the government would also empower widows and other victims of banditry.

He explained that the state government was currently conducting a census across the frontline local government areas to ascertain the number of orphans and widows for the commencement of the free education and empowerment programmes.

Masari said: “We are conducting a census, and there is a very good development. I am happy to hear that this organisation (KTSCHMA) is putting its attention, especially on those local government areas that are badly affected-they are all badly…