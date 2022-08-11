Why We Didn’t Use Force to Free Kaduna Train Attack Victims – THISDAYLIVE

* Says use of lethal force was jettisoned to avoid potential casualties

* Assures of safe release of remaining 31 abductees

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday explained why his administration decided not to use maximum force to free the victims of the Kaduna-bound train abducted by terrorists about five months ago, saying the millitary jettisoned use of lethal force so that innocent souls will not be killed.

He, however, gave an assurance that the remaining 31 victims in the custody of the terrorists will be rescued and join their kiths and kins before long.

The president, who spoke at the State House, Abuja, while meeting with representatives of the victims of Kaduna train abduction, stated that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, several actions have been taken by government to bring succour to the affected families and to prevent a recurrence in the country.

He also explained his reason for discarding the use of…