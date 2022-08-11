You Did Not Lose PDP Primary Because of Religion – THISDAYLIVE

•Party’s crisis: NWC members may have ditched Rivers gov to back Ayu

•Council boss berates Maeba for attacking gov

•We cannot return Rivers to bitterness, Abe tells Wike

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain representing Sokoto North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has poured cold water on Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike’s assertion that he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election because of religion.

Wamakko, hosted by Wike, spoke in Port Harcourt on Tuesday at the inauguration of one of the Rivers State governor’s projects.

Wamakko’s position came as it emerged yesterday that the leadership crisis in PDP over the outcome of the party’s presidential primary was becoming intractable as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) appeared to have ditched Wike and were…