Bayelsa Rewards Outstanding Corps Members with Cash – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has honoured five National Youth Service Corps members who distinguished themselves during the 2021 Batch B (Stream I and II) service year.

To appreciate their outstanding performance, the corps members were presented with award certificates personally signed by the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and a cash reward of N250,000 to each of the state honour awardees and N200,000 for the Chairman’s Honour Awardees respectively.

Corps member Nkwocha Chukwuemeka Callistus BY/21B/2536 emerged the overall best in the State Honours category, while two others-Olufemi Ebenezer BY/21B/0649, and Chukwuma Sandra Chinwendu BY/21B/0913-came second and third respectively.

Also, corps member Obeta Christian Chukwuebuka BY/12B/0412, and Ogban Peter Obong BY/21B/0121, scooped the Chairman’s Honours Award.

The honorees were adjudged to have performed very well during the orientation course, primary…