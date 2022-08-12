China’s Role in Reversing Nigeria’s Infrastructural Deficit Will Not Be Forgotten  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has lauded the support of the Chinese government in ensuring that Nigeria’s Infrastructural deficit are reversed under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who spoke Friday at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, CUI Jianchun and the new Deputy Chief of Mission/Ministerial Councilor, Zhang Yi declared that when the history of the Buhari Administration’s efforts to reverse Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is written, the role of China will not be forgotten.

The spokesman who received the envoy in the company of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, thanked the Chinese government for sustained efforts to improve Nigeria’s infrastructure development in several areas including power, rail, and aviation, among…