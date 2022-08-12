Falana Wants Public Office Holders to End Medical Tourism Now – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As Nigeria heads for the general election in 2023, a foremost human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has said that until medical tourism by public office holders is stopped, the infrastructural challenge in government health facilities will not end.

Falana, who stated this at the first Mohammed Fawehinmi Memorial Lecture and book presentation, insisted that if every public office holder is forced to have their medicals in Nigeria, they would be forced to provide adequate facilities for the people.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Nigerian Masses and The Election’, Falana said the business of the 2023 general election must not be taken as a joke.

He advised the people to challenge their various candidates on salient issues, noting that the 2023 general election was beyond religion and ethnicity.

He said: “The business of next year elections is not a joke. The people must challenge their parties to address the various issues the country is…