Governors’ Complaint Over $418m Paris Club Refund Baseless – THISDAYLIVE

*Accuses them of indemnifying payment to consultants

*Puts loots recovered from external jurisdiction in 14 months at N3.2bn

*Says government has secured conviction of 1,000 terrorists

*Declares Nigeria won’t interfere with Ekweremadu’s trial in UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has formally reacted to complaints by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) about the contentious $418 million Paris Club refund, saying the governors’ reservations are groundless.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed the government’s position yesterday during a media briefing on a wide range of issues at the State House, Abuja.

Malami declared that there was no basis for agitation by the NGF concerning deductions from the Paris Club refund paid to consultants the governors hired.

Malami also revealed that the federal government secured more than 1,000 convictions for terrorism-related court cases in the…