Group Tasks Consumers on Prompt Payments of Electricity Bills, Lauds AEDC – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Following an improvement and constant power supply by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company in Lokoja, Kogi State’ capital and its environs, a group known as the Light Up Movement (LUM), has urged all electricity consumers to promptly pay up their bills.

The group, in a press statement that was issued yesterday in Lokoja, lauded the efforts of the new area manager for the constant power supply in Lokoja contrary to the hitherto epileptic power supply experienced in recent past.

It said that consumers should make the payments of their bills a priority so as to continue to enjoy uninterrupted power supply in Lokoja and Kogi State in general.

The LUM pointed out that it is important that the general public, especially Lokoja’s residents and environs, should know that the relatively stable electricity supply being enjoyed now is unprecedented and has encouraged many customers.

It said: “Let us be mindful of the fact…