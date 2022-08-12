I’m Not a Thug, I Don’t Breed Thugs, Says Niger APC Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo Minna

Against the speculations that he is the brain behind the rising cases of thuggery in Minna and some other cities, the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago has declared, ” I am not a thug and i don’t breed thugs”.

Bago also said that he will join the state and its security operatives in the bid to rid Minna and other towns of thugs and other criminal elements.

The APC standard bearer spoke at a “Strategic Security Stakeholders meeting” organised by the state government to find solutions to youth restiveness in the state capital where he also said protection of the lives and property of the people had been his major concern.

Bago also said he is not a thug and will not tolerate thuggery in his Constituency and the state at large, adding: “I am saying it loud and clear that anyone caught disrupting the peace of our state and it’s people should be decisively…