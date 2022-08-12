Lalong Writes Catholic Bishops, Apologises for Mentioning Pope in APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Debate – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau state Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, on Friday, tendered apologies to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) over his unguarded remarks about the Holy Father, Pope Francis, in which he dragged the name of the Catholic Pontiff into the murky waters of APC politics of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In a letter signed by him, Lalong admitted that it was an error on his part to have linked the Pope with Nigeria’s politics, and begged for forgiveness and understanding from the Catholic Church through the Bishops’ conference.

In the letter addressed to President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, titled ‘Letter of Apology’ and dated August 12, 2022, Lalong restated his commitment to the Catholic faith, and promised to continue to uphold the banner of the Christian faith in public life.

The letter reads; “I have followed with some shock and deep regret, the reactions that…