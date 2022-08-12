Malagi Finally Dumps APC, Elected Guber Candidate of NNPP – THISDAYLIVE

*Sokodeke cries foul

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

After months of speculations and denials one of the frontline gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Mohammed Idris Malagi may have dumped the party for the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP).

Malagi was elected the standard bearer of the NNPP at a special gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday though in absentia .

He polled 124 delegates votes in the primaries where Dr Mukhtar Bala of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai was the returning officer and was supervised by the National Legal Adviser of the party Mr Horn Robert and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

The NNPP had previously elected Alhaji Ibrahim Sokodeke as his standard bearer, making the State Organising Secretary Mr Anthony Francis to say that the fresh primary was conducted under the directive of the National Secretariat of the party.

According to Francis, the former…