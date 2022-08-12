PDP Blasts APC over Benue Volunteer Guards – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly attacking the newly launched Benue State Community Volunteer Guard, (BSCVG).

Briefing journalists in Makurdi yesterday, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said the opposition party has failed in its bid to desperately de-market the state and win power in 2023.

He said as the 2023 elections draw closer, APC in Benue State has not only deployed various strategies towards enhancing their attractiveness to the electorate, and “currently, have adopted what may be termed a scorched earth strategy which is a military concept deployed in war whereby every resource available to the enemy, including the very soil on which he stands, is considered as legitimate target which must be destroyed.

“Today, APC has mobilised attacks within and outside Benue State against the recently established Ethanol…