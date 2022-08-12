Rescue Africa from Insecurity, Catholic Bishops Beg Foreign Forces – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Catholic Bishops under the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), has appealed to foreign forces to join the fight against the frightening upsurge of insecurity engulfing the African continent.

SECAM bemoaned the rising spate of kidnapping, sectarian war, banditry, herders-farmers’ clashes, terrorism and other unrests in the continent, saying partnering foreign forces will be of immense benefit in halting the orgy of killings of innocent souls.

This was part of the resolutions reached after its 19th Assembly Plenary of the episcopal body held recently in Accra, Ghana, with the theme: “Ownership of SECAM: Security and Migration in Africa”.

The resolution made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, yesterday lamented that several regions of Africa are experiencing unwarranted killings due to poverty and economic…