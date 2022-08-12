Terrorists Creating ‘Parallel’ Govt in Kaduna, El-Rufai Tells Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

* More gains as troops decimate 85 terrorists, arrest 55 in North-east

*1,755 insurgents, families surrender

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuj awith agency report

Terrorists are consolidating their grip on communities in Kaduna with a “parallel” government and “permanent operational base” in the North-western state near Nigeria’s capital Abuja, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has told President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Premium Times, El-Rufai warned the president of the terrorists’ consolidation in a late July memo.

This was just as Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said yesterday that troops killed 85 terrorists in the North-east while 1,755 insurgents had surrendered to troops with their families in the past two weeks.

The terrorists belonging to Ansaru al-Musulmina fi Bilad al-Sudan, or Ansaru for short, were believed to have moved to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State in 2012 when they broke away from Boko Haram.

According to intelligence reports and…