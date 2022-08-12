 Usyk Trains with Hammer, Cold Water Dip, ahead of Rematch with AJ  – THISDAYLIVE

Oleksandr Usyk is just nine days away from his rematch with Anthony Joshua and the Ukrainian boxer has been training hard behind the scenes.

Usyk is due to face Joshua for a second time on August 20 after taking the British heavyweight’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in an unanimous points decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

Usyk is the favourite to retain his heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia later this month and his recent body transformation has convinced fans it will be a ‘long night’ for Joshua.

Usyk stunned boxing fans after sharing his new figure on social media. The Ukrainian boxer shared a video clip which outlined the weight he had put on since the original fight, when he weighed in at a career heaviest 221lb.

Many questioned how the 35-year-old went about changing his body ahead of his rematch with AJ… so, Sportsmail have looked at the weird and wonderful training methods the Ukrainian boxer…