Why We Didn’t Use Maximum Force to Free Kaduna Train Attack Victims – THISDAYLIVE

*Says use of lethal military force was jettisoned to avoid potential casualties

*Assures of safe release of remaining 31 abductees

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday explained why his administration decided not to use maximum force to free the victims of the Kaduna-bound train abducted by terrorists about five months ago, saying the military jettisoned use of lethal force so that innocent souls would not be killed.

He, however, gave an assurance that the remaining 31 victims still in the custody of the terrorists would be rescued to join their kiths and kins before long.

The president, who spoke at the State House, Abuja, while meeting with representatives of victims of Kaduna train abduction, stated that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, several actions had been taken by government to bring succour to the affected families and to prevent a recurrence in the country.

He also explained his reason for discarding the use…